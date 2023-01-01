AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2023 06:45pm
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday threatened to quit the ruling coalition in the federal government over a disagreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on delimitations in Sindh.

His statement comes two weeks before the scheduled local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

“None of the promises were kept by the PPP government in Sindh. We gained nothing by joining the ruling coalition in the centre,” Khalid Maqbool said while addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other Rabita (coordination) Committee members.

LG polls in Sindh: SC concerned over delimitation of constituencies for Phase-II

He said the party would launch a full-fledged protest across the province if controversial delimitations meant to damage his party’s vote bank wasn't rolled back.

“We will decide whether we want to contest LG polls while being part of the ruling coalition or without it if fresh delimitations arent announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before January 15.”

Siddiqui said they will write another letter to the ECP to express their concerns over current delimitations, and request fresh ones.

The controversial delimitations have been the bone of contention between MQM-P and the PPP since December last year when they were implemented.

MQM-P and other opposition parties challenged the move in the Sindh High Court, but the petition was dismissed. MQM-P then approached the Supreme Court where the matter is subjudice.

