AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China home prices fall at faster pace in December

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2023 11:03am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey on Sunday, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures.

China’s property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in recent months, adding pressure on the faltering economy.

Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country’s largest independent real estate research firms.

Among the 100 cities, 68 cities posted a fall in monthly prices, compared with 57 in November, the survey showed. China has in recent weeks ramped up support for the industry in a bid to relieve a long-running liquidity squeeze that has hit developers and delayed completion of many housing projects, further undermining buyers’ confidence.

China’s weekly new home sales rise slowly

The moves have included lifting a ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property firms.

The property sector has also got a slight boost after Beijing abruptly dropped its strict zero-COVID policy in early December, which could lure consumers back to showrooms. But the virus is now spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

“Real estate policies may continue to maintain an accommodative tone with room for policy easing on the supply and demand side in 2023,” said the real estate research firm, adding “the housing market is expected to stabilize gradually next year.”

Covid 19 cases China Index Academy China’s home prices

Comments

1000 characters

China home prices fall at faster pace in December

LG polls in Islamabad: PML-N defends ECP’s decision

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties

Police constable martyred in Lakki terrorist attack

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

President Alvi returns bill proposing increase in Islamabad UCs unsigned

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

Read more stories