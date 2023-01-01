AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flour crisis grip Sukkur, adjoining areas

INP Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

SUKKUR: Flour crisis has intensified in Sukkur and adjoining areas as the commodity is being sold at Rs140 per kg in the open market.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Sukkur. The price of flour in the open market has reached Rs140 per kg.

Meanwhile, a 10kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier. Masses are finding it hard and facing difficulties in buying flour as their purchasing power is already affected by the record-inflation. On the other hand, the per kg flour price has reached Rs125 to 130 in Quetta, Balochistan.

The prices of flour touched sky-high in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The price of a 20kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Meanwhile, a 50kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.

flour price flour flour rate flour crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Flour crisis grip Sukkur, adjoining areas

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

PTI files contempt petition against ECP

Raw materials of steel sector: MoF, SBP urged to instruct commercial banks to prioritise LCs

SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

TLA with KIA Corp: SECP drops winding-up proceedings against Dewan Motors

LG polls: PTI urges IHC to initiate proceedings against CEC

Read more stories