Flour crisis grip Sukkur, adjoining areas

SUKKUR: Flour crisis has intensified in Sukkur and adjoining areas as the commodity is being sold at Rs140 per kg in the open market.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Sukkur. The price of flour in the open market has reached Rs140 per kg.

Meanwhile, a 10kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier. Masses are finding it hard and facing difficulties in buying flour as their purchasing power is already affected by the record-inflation. On the other hand, the per kg flour price has reached Rs125 to 130 in Quetta, Balochistan.

The prices of flour touched sky-high in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The price of a 20kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Meanwhile, a 50kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.