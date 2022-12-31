PM condoles death of Modi’s mother

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Indian Prime Minister’s mother.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother,” the premier said in a tweet.

Modi’s mother, Heeraben, died at the age of 100 on Friday morning. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmadabad due to health issues, the Gujarat government said on Thursday. PM Modi visited his mother on Wednesday afternoon along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. She lived with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired Gujarat government official, at Raysan in Gandhinagar district.

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise. In a heartfelt note, PM Modi wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” In another tweet, the Modi wrote, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that is work with intelligence, live life with purity.”