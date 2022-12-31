Dec collection stands at Rs710bn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 710 billion in 30 days of December 2022 against the assigned target of Rs 965 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 255 billion.

Sources told Business Recorder late Friday night that the revenue collection figures for the month of December 2022 will be finalized after the compilation of data on December 31, 2022. The FBR has maximized efforts to generate revenue on the last day of December 2022 to meet the monthly target of Rs965 billion.

