Bilawal greets acting Uzbekistan FM

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:25am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has congratulated Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan and expressed his desire to working together for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The foreign minister took to Twitter to congratulate his Uzbek counterpart.

“Heartiest congratulations my dear brother Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. I fondly recall your warm hospitality extended during my visit to Samarkand. Looking forward to working together to strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations in diverse fields,” he tweeted.

