AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tessori underscores need for modernising livestock sector

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said the need to modernise the livestock sector in view of the growing demand for food.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of three-day DALFA Cattle Show that started at Karachi Expo Center here on Friday.

“This show gives me confidence that Pakistan with the support of its farmers’ community can meet the economic challenges,” said the governor.

He added that DALFA Cattle Show offers an exceptional interactive forum to the representatives associated with Dairy, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and associated industries.

“Expos like DALFA Cattle Show provides new opportunities for farmers and such expos are also playing an important role in accelerating the growth of livestock sector in Sindh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi delivered a welcome address in which he said the Sindh government provides maximum facilities to the private sector for investment in the livestock sector.

On the occasion, DALFA patron in-chief Haris Mithani said that the Cattle Show has become an important and supportive event for the development of the livestock sector in Sindh.

“DALFA’s objective is to enhance the knowledge of farmers and skills by adopting modern techniques for value addition which in turn would contribute to the national GDP,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the event is being organised by Badar Expo Solutions.

The show’s key feature was a seminar on milk value addition, technology advancement in milk processing & packaging, Farm management, and animal health & nutrition.

It will also provide farmers awareness on government policies while networking opportunities between farmers, veterinary professionals, machine manufacturers, international and local buyers of milk value added products, and all the key stakeholders will be the outcome of the show.

DALFA Cattle Show is the biggest cattle show of Pakistan showcasing all the breeds in cattle, bird show, breeds contests, and camel & horse show, while it also provides B2B and B2C opportunities for farmers, feed companies, machine manufacturers, Veterinary professionals and all the key stakeholders in cattle & milk industry.

On the sidelines of the show, cultural and traditional programmes, flowers show, pets show, birds show, animal parade, and food festivals are also being held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Governor Sindh Karachi Expo Center Livestock sector fisheries sector Kamran tessori DALFA Cattle Show

Comments

1000 characters

Tessori underscores need for modernising livestock sector

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories