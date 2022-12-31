Tessori underscores need for modernising livestock sector

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said the need to modernise the livestock sector in view of the growing demand for food.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of three-day DALFA Cattle Show that started at Karachi Expo Center here on Friday.

“This show gives me confidence that Pakistan with the support of its farmers’ community can meet the economic challenges,” said the governor.

He added that DALFA Cattle Show offers an exceptional interactive forum to the representatives associated with Dairy, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and associated industries.

“Expos like DALFA Cattle Show provides new opportunities for farmers and such expos are also playing an important role in accelerating the growth of livestock sector in Sindh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi delivered a welcome address in which he said the Sindh government provides maximum facilities to the private sector for investment in the livestock sector.

On the occasion, DALFA patron in-chief Haris Mithani said that the Cattle Show has become an important and supportive event for the development of the livestock sector in Sindh.

“DALFA’s objective is to enhance the knowledge of farmers and skills by adopting modern techniques for value addition which in turn would contribute to the national GDP,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the event is being organised by Badar Expo Solutions.

The show’s key feature was a seminar on milk value addition, technology advancement in milk processing & packaging, Farm management, and animal health & nutrition.

It will also provide farmers awareness on government policies while networking opportunities between farmers, veterinary professionals, machine manufacturers, international and local buyers of milk value added products, and all the key stakeholders will be the outcome of the show.

DALFA Cattle Show is the biggest cattle show of Pakistan showcasing all the breeds in cattle, bird show, breeds contests, and camel & horse show, while it also provides B2B and B2C opportunities for farmers, feed companies, machine manufacturers, Veterinary professionals and all the key stakeholders in cattle & milk industry.

On the sidelines of the show, cultural and traditional programmes, flowers show, pets show, birds show, animal parade, and food festivals are also being held.

