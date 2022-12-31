AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Message from Adnan Afridi, Managing Director Of National Investment Trust Limited

Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
TEXT: NIT has been an essential part of the economic fabric of Pakistan for the past 60 years. As the country’s first asset management company, it has played a pivotal role in providing capital for IPOs as well as representing minority shareholder interests in listed companies. It would not be a stretch to state that Pakistan’s capital markets have been built on the foundations laid by NIT.

In recent times, NIT has emerged again at the forefront of capital market development by launching Pakistan’s first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) as well as Pakistan’s first Social Impact Fund (SIF) that links main stream finance to micro entrepreneurs. These initiatives have been developed within a rapidly digital eco-system allowing all NIT stakeholders to have a focused, faster and friendlier touch point with us.

Our Invest in Trust slogan is part of our investment and management DNA. We help secure futures and aim to be together for our unit holders, today and tomorrow.

I am privileged to be representing this iconic institution during its 60th Anniversary and congratulate its entire work force on this momentous occasion.

