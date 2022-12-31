Message from COO, Manzoor Ahmed

TEXT: It is a great honor and privilege to write a message on 60th Anniversary of great institution “National Investment Trust Limited” which was established as the First Asset Management Company of Pakistan in 1962, when even the concept of the asset management was little known across the Subcontinent. Since its establishment NIT has always acted with high sense of responsibility, professional competence, and high integrity. NIT has played a pivotal role in capital formation and always provided unprecedented support to the capital markets whenever needed.

Over the past 60 years, NIT has achieved multiple milestones by expanding its portfolio to cater the investor’s needs by introducing equity, fixed income, money market, pension and Islamic investment products. We continue not only to be amongst the largest Asset Management Companies of the Pakistan, but have also kept leading as the pioneers on many fronts including innovation and technological advancements.

The greatest asset which NIT has earned over the past 60 years is the Trust of our valued Investors. We are profoundly thankful to our Investors, Staff and Management Team, Board of Directors, SECP, CDC, NCCPL, National Media and Ministry of Finance Government of Pakistan for their continued support and unwavering confidence. My message will be incomplete if I do not acknowledge here the contribution of our legendry founder members and executives towards the establishment and subsequent progress of this prestigious institution. I would also like to ensure that NIT will continue to provide superior services with high level of professional excellence and ethical standards.

