National Investment Trust Limited (NITL)

TEXT: National Investment Trust Limited was established as a Trust on 12th November 1962, executed between National Investment Trust Ltd (NITL) as Management Company and National Bank of Pakistan as a Trustee, opening the doors to Investment Management Business in Pakistan.

Subsequently, the company embarked on a journey of continual growth and legacy of professional excellence demonstrating its corporate slogan of Invest In Trust. As on September 30, 2022, National Investment Trust Limited was managing AUMs of over Rs.165 billion (including separately managed account services). The company is catering its investment management services to over 90,000 unit holders in Pakistan across fixed income, equity and hybrid products.

Over the past 60 years, NIT has achieved multiple milestones. The accumulation of 6 decades of consorted dedication and team work has helped the Institution reach this pinnacle of success. NIT commenced its operations in 1962 with the launch of an equity Fund, NI(U)T, which was the first ever mutual fund in the country. NIT has been successfully managing its flagship product of NI(U)T Fund which has grown to be the single largest equity mutual fund of the country. With net assets constituting about 8% of the entire mutual funds industry, NIT’s equity funds constitute 49% of the industry’s open-end equity funds as on June 30, 2022. The equity portfolio of NI(U)T comprises more than 370 companies spread across all the sectors of the economy that provides it with maximum diversification and also minimizes the risk to its investors. NIT has representation on the highest number of the companies’ boards with a total of 66 directorships on the board of 66 companies within our portfolio which besides safeguarding the interest of our unit holders, also protects the rights of other shareholders by providing professional inputs in running the affairs of the companies and delivering requisite returns.

National Investment Trust Limited has managed to consistently payout dividends in billions of rupees since its inception in 1962. In order to facilitate the unit holders, a state of the art Investors Facilitation Centre (IFC) has been established which is providing all sorts of customer related services to its unit holders under one roof. NIT has nationwide distribution network comprises of 27 branches, a customer care call center and various authorized bank branches all over Pakistan.

The Government and other stakeholders always reposed confidence in NIT and assigned it important roles on many occasions, be it to generate liquidity or to provide support to the capital market in times of crisis. NIT had an initial mandate to take up a specific percentage of every initial public offering (IPO) under the preferential quota regime. This helped accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country and also provided capital markets the much needed liquidity because of the long-term investment perspective.

NIT has a history of generating consistent returns for its valuable investors and in fact has not missed a dividend payment even once in its entire history of operations. This became possible due to investments made by NIT in a number of companies appreciating growth potential and providing a regular stream of dividend inflow. Further, NIT follows a strategy of investing in blue chip companies offering a mix of both dividend income and capital gains potential.

National Investment Trust Limited has also been in the driving of pioneering innovation and technological advancements.

NIT has an online Web-portal and Mobile app allowing its customers to interact with it for a range of services. Merging cutting edge technologies with world class investment solutions, this platform enables customers to conduct transactions easily, efficiently and from the ease of anywhere. This application is also a milestone in NIT’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and is a major step in towards paperless regime. The application is available on the Android Play Store and IOS App Store as “Invest in Trust”.

NIT provides a range of savings and investment products to its unit holders to match their risk appetites and wealth creation aspirations with a full range in conventional and shariah compliant equity, fixed income, money market and pension products. NIT has always played its role in stabilizing the market sentiments. A highly professional team of NIT, under the guidance of highly qualified and experienced Board, has the expertise to deliver in the toughest of times and possesses ability to prudently manage the investment portfolio, thereby generating good and consistent returns for its investors. It is no wonder that both rating agencies have accorded the highest management rating of AM1 to NITL.

