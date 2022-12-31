NITL Assigned AM1, Highest Asset Management Rating By PACRA & VIS

TEXT: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has achieved the highest asset manager rating of AM1 by accredited rating agencies, VIS & PACRA. This is the top quality asset management rating for asset management companies.

This major milestone has only been made possible with NIT’s huge number of investor’s patronage and their trust on NIT. It is also a culmination of 60 years of prudent investment practices resulting in risk-adjusted superior returns for our valued investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022