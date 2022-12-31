‘Furniture export can exceed $1bn after support of govt, KATI’

KARACHI: Chairman All Pakistan Furniture Exporters Association (APFEA) Rana Waheed has said that after patronage of a big association like KATI and the support of the government, the furniture export can exceed US one billion dollars.

He said that the export of wooden furniture during Covid was US 1.4 million dollars and import was US 13 million dollars which increased to US 4.8 million dollars in exports and US six million dollars in import in 2022.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that despite the worsening economic conditions and political instability in the country, the furniture industry excelled.

He said that a large number of foreign diplomats participated in the furniture expo and appreciated the furniture produced in the country.

President KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman said using modern technology, innovation, low cost, and quality can be improved the furniture product and by organizing exhibitions on behalf of the furniture association, Pakistani products can be marketed.

President KATI said that industrialists associated with furniture in Mehran Town can get the services of various sectors by getting a membership of KATI.

While playing role in solving the electricity and infrastructure problems faced by the industry in Mehran Town he said that the small and medium cottage industry is the backbone of any country's economy. He further said that a uniform system of equal tax and duty should be implemented.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that by cooperating and helping each other, the country's economy and furniture industry can be promoted and stabilised.

He said that Pakistani furniture is the best in the world; however, we need to market our products. Brands should be introduced with innovation to attract buyers and provide them with world-class quality, he said.

President KATI said that the organization of such exhibitions is welcome for the citizens of Karachi where all the stakeholders associated with the furniture industry participate under one roof.

This exhibition allowed the citizens of Karachi to see the variety of top furniture brands in Pakistan.

