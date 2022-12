HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday, wrapping up the last trading day of the year on a positive note following a rebound on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index ended 0.2 percent, or 40.27 points, up at 19,781.41.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, or 15.56 points, to 3,089.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.37 percent, or 7.21 points, to 1,975.61.