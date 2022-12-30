AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Pakistan

Javed Yousuf Edhi appointed as NIFT chief

Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The Board of Directors of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) appointed Javed Yousuf Edhi as the Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is with effect from 21 Dec 2022, as per the State Bank of Pakistan and other regulatory approvals.

Javed Yousuf Edhi, as CEO of NIFT, brings with him immense business and technical knowledge of Digital & Business Strategy, having proven track record of delivering large value IT & digital transformation projects spanning over 30+ years in various leadership roles at Citibank, MCB, HBL & Silkbank.

During his extensive career, Edhi also established MNET Switch as CEO for shared ATM services in Pakistan and provided leadership in technology business development, digital financial services, cultivation of new and organic business opportunities to ensure successful delivery in highly dynamic banking industry. In his previous role, Edhi worked as Group Chief Business and Technology Officer in Khazana Enterprises Limited.

His appointment in NIFT is a testament to Board’s commitment to modernize and transform the financial payments landscape of the country with inclusion of technology and innovative digital financial services products.on.

