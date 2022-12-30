Pakistan fully protected from Covid-19: Patel

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel has said Pakistan is fully protected from Covid-19 and is fully prepared to meet possible outbreak of any variant of the pandemic.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday after chairing a high-level meeting of national and provincial health authorities to discuss and review the country’s preparedness to tackle with BF.7 variant of coronavirus currently engulfing China, the minister said strict surveillance has been activated on the borders to check and prevent the entry of Covid-19-affected people in the country. He appealed to the people to not fall prey to the negative propaganda in this regard.

The minister said Pakistan is one of the few countries of the world, which have vaccinated around 95 percent of their population. He said around eight million children have also been vaccinated in Pakistan.

