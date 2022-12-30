Govt to launch ‘dynamic survey’ of BISP on January 15: Kundi

LAHORE: Minister of State on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday announced that government is going to launch Dynamic Survey of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on January 15, 2023.

He announced this while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Secretariat. He also said every tehsil headquarter has BISP office in the country.

He also announced that the government will restore 8 lac to 9 lac BISP cards blocked by PTI government. He said government up till now had distributed more than Rs8.5 billion among the flood victims of Punjab.

After coming into power biggest issue faced by the government was rehabilitation of flood victims.

Kundi said that flood affectees are waiting for the aid of Rs 15 billion announced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that many areas of Sindh are still in water.

