Technocrats’ setup will not be accepted by people: Cheema

LAHORE: The so-called ‘experienced’ cabal imposed on this country is rapidly swallowing a country of more than 220 million. After long conspiracies with great effort, an incompetent gang was imposed on us to weaken the country and it’s an open secret that Ishaq Dar has come on a mission to bankrupt this country.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to her, all the robbers including Ishaq Dar, will flee away as soon as the country is declared bankrupt. After the textile industry, the automobile industry is also in decline due to the worst economic conditions in the country and automobile manufacturing companies are closing down their plants.

She said that the fascist government tried every tactic against Tehreek-e-Insaaf but failed. In the last 8 months, we have been shot at, our houses attacked, fake audios have been used and our leaders have been tortured and stripped naked to remind us of pharaohs, but our morale is high and this corrupt gang will be defeated in every field, she added.

Despite every tactic of the imported government against us, Tehreek-e-Insaf is the most popular party in the country, she added.

