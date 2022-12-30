AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on poor demand prospects

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday as surging COVID infections in top consumer China and worries about a global recession fuelled fears of slowing demand for industrial metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $8,428 a tonne at 1704 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries touched a two-week high of $8,520 on Wednesday.

“We will be entering 2023 with markets trying to gauge the demand impact from slowing global growth. It is clear that a number of key economies will enter recession. The big question is how severe,” ING head of commodities Warren Patterson said.

“When you couple these concerns with the ongoing weakness in China it is likely that demand will continue to dictate price direction through the early part of 2023,” Patterson said.

China’s lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Clues to demand prospects for copper and other industrial metals will come from surveys of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing sector, released over the next few days.

Technically, copper faces upside resistance around $8,510 where the 200-day moving average sits currently, while support is provided by the 21-day moving average at $8,380.

Elsewhere, lead prices rose 2.3% to $2,270 a tonne after hitting $2,302.5 on Wednesday, the highest since May 5.

Funds were buying LME lead, anticipating higher prices of the battery material ahead of its inclusion in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in early January for the first time, metals traders said.

Copper Copper prices LME Covid global recession COVID infections

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips on poor demand prospects

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories