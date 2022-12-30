AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

A bumper wheat crop in sight

Yasin Khan Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

It is heartening to note that the country is expecting a bumper harvest of wheat. According to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, despite post-flood challenges 91.74 per cent of wheat crop sowing has been completed across the country to achieve 22.58 million acres of wheat sowing target for the year 2022-23.

Through this letter, I seek to draw the attention of the government to the fact that foreign currency shortage has put world’s largest importer of wheat Egypt’s wheat supply

at risk. Pakistan too faces the grim challenge of lower foreign exchange reserves. A bumper wheat crop will certainly help the country go for reduced imports of this commodity in the event of any shortages. Producing a bumper crop of any major commodity in the midst of post-flood challenges is no small feat, so to speak.

The government and farmers deserve commendation for such achievement. It is needless to say that wheat is a cereal which is the most important crop grown in temperate countries, including Pakistan. Arguably, wheat is the most essential item in our lives after air and water. It is a legitimate hope that the year 2023 will augur well for country’s agri sector prospects in particular.

Yasin Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Agriculture commodity Tariq Bashir Cheema wheat crop Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan

Yasin Khan

Comments

1000 characters

A bumper wheat crop in sight

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories