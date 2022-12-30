A bumper wheat crop in sight

It is heartening to note that the country is expecting a bumper harvest of wheat. According to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, despite post-flood challenges 91.74 per cent of wheat crop sowing has been completed across the country to achieve 22.58 million acres of wheat sowing target for the year 2022-23.

Through this letter, I seek to draw the attention of the government to the fact that foreign currency shortage has put world’s largest importer of wheat Egypt’s wheat supply

at risk. Pakistan too faces the grim challenge of lower foreign exchange reserves. A bumper wheat crop will certainly help the country go for reduced imports of this commodity in the event of any shortages. Producing a bumper crop of any major commodity in the midst of post-flood challenges is no small feat, so to speak.

The government and farmers deserve commendation for such achievement. It is needless to say that wheat is a cereal which is the most important crop grown in temperate countries, including Pakistan. Arguably, wheat is the most essential item in our lives after air and water. It is a legitimate hope that the year 2023 will augur well for country’s agri sector prospects in particular.

Yasin Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022