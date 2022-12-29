AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rashid named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:10pm
Follow us

Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in Twenty20 internationals after being named as the replacement for Mohammad Nabi by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday.

Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match.

This will be Rashid’s second stint as captain. The spinner resigned immediately after Afghanistan’s squad was announced for the 2021 World Cup last year, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team.

“I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable,” Rashid said.

“We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation.”

Rashid’s first assignment as captain will be a three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates in February.

Twenty20 Rashid Khan Twenty20 World Cup Afghanistan Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 'year-end phenomenon'

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

Unemployment among Saudi citizens increases to 9.9% in Q3/22

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Read more stories