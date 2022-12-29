AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.96%)
EFERT 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.73%)
EPCL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
OGDC 76.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.31%)
PAEL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.68%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 3,879 Increased By 9 (0.23%)
BR30 13,705 Increased By 54 (0.4%)
KSE100 39,304 Increased By 24.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,495 Increased By 34.2 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkey has extended its lira bank deposits’ withholding tax support until the end of June next year, the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The measure, first announced in September 2020, lowered the withholding tax on deposits up to six months to 5% from 15%, that on deposits of up to a year to 3% from 12% and those on deposits longer than a year were cut to zero from 10%.

Turkey annual inflation to ease to 66.8% in December, 43.2% a year later

The measure was due to end at the end of this year.

Turkey’s lira Turkey's annual inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories