Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Reuters Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:48am
MOSCOW: Russia did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to a Western price cap on Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stating that it was Russia’s sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such “illegal measures”.

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to the cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by it.

