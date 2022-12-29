University of Wah holds 10th convocation

WAH CANTT: University of Wah hosted its 10th Convocation, at UW Auditorium to commemorate the exceptional achievements of its graduates. Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah presided over the convocation proceedings as Chief Guest.

A large number of dignitaries, educationists, community representatives, faculty members, graduating students and their parents attended the Ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor-UW, in his address, stated that our graduates are the ambassadors of the University, with the ability to inspire change and a beacon of hope for the future graduates. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for his valuable presence at the Ceremony.

