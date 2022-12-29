Pakistani gets medal at ‘Monaco Phil 2022’ for his stamps collection

KARACHI: Muhammad Arif Balgamwala — a former MC member, former chairman of the Diplomatic Sub-Committee of KCCI, and former chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association — has been honoured as the first Pakistani to present his collection at the international stamp exhibition “Monaco Phil 2022”.

This was the first time in the last 25 years that a Pakistani was invited to participate in the Monaco exhibition, where Arif Balgamwala made the country proud by exhibiting rare covers of British Indian Airmail 1911-1936, which were highly appreciated. He was awarded a medal and a certificate of appreciation.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Head of the State, Prince Albert II. The exhibition Monaco Phil 2022 took place at Club De Monte Carlo. In this exhibition, 100 top stamp icons of the world participated.

Arif Balgamwala also has the unique honour of winning 3 gold medals in the worldwide stamp exhibitions held in the year 2022. He has made Pakistan famous all over the world by winning 3 consecutive gold medals in Dubai Expo 22, London 2022 and Helvetia 2022 Stamp exhibition held in Lugano Switzerland.

KCCI also honouring title “Father of Philately” in Pakistan on 26th Sept 2022, while PCDMA honouring “Living legend of Philately” in Pakistan on 30th Sept 2022.

