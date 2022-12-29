AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
8,700 students complete training through NFTP

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: More than 8,700 students have completed training through the National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honourable online employment to the youth across Pakistan.

The PTIB officials disclosed this during a meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday. They further revealed that the NFTP graduates have so far earned more than US $2.2 million in foreign exchange.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 20 training centres have been established across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-month training in the fields of technical content marketing, advertising and creative designing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan has been giving 70 percent to 100 percent discount on the fees. For admission to the programme, national identity card (CNIC) and domicile of the respective province and graduation qualification is required. The age limit for admission in the NFTP was 18 to 40 years.

