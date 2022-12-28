Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: On the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday termed terrorism and dictatorship as two sides of the same coin.

Addressed a rally at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, he said Shaheed Bibi Benazir Bhutto stood firm against the terrorists and was a symbol of fear for dictators.

Bilawal said his mother always fought for the rights of the people and even today they follow her political manifesto.

The PPP chairman said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto believed in democracy and media freedom and this is the reason that even after passing 15 years of her martyrdom, there is an ocean of people in the rally.

He said Benazir Bhutto was the voice of poor people and Pakistan was respected in the world due to her. He said that she was martyred because she was a patriot. He said that Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world. She was a fear for dictators and used to respond to extremists in a befitting way.

The PPP chairman said that Benazir Bhutto wanted economic justice and believed in equality. “However, some politicians are doing the politics of dividing the country.”

He said that they will fulfil incomplete mission of the martyred Benazir Bhutto. “We will do the politics of hope. We will have to bury the politics of lie, anarchy and puppets, forever,” he maintained. Bilawal termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan a puppet and said the real conspiracy was done by the conspirators through this puppet against the constitution and democracy in Pakistan.

Criticizing Imran Khan’s style of politics, Bilawal said the real plot of the conspirators through him was to destabilize Pakistan economically. He declared that they reject the politics of puppets and lies. He also said Imran Khan was a ‘selected’ and was not kicked out from power corridors by the US President but by PPP workers.

PPP workers from all over the country participated in the main event. The party leaders, including Assefa Bhutto, Sanam Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qaim Ali Shah also participated in the ceremony. Meanwhile, a function was also held in Rawalpindi on the occasion.