Dec 28, 2022
Flour price reaches Rs140/kg

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
LAHORE: Flour (Chakki atta) prices on Tuesday registered Rs10 per kilogram upward jump and reached Rs140 from Rs130 per kilograms.

Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association President Liaquat Ali said that continuous increase in flour prices during this month was due to unbridled increase in wheat prices in open market, short availability and higher rates of the electricity. He claimed that they were getting wheat for grinding at Rs4750 per maund while their peak hours unit costs them Rs70-80 per unit.

He was of the view that the government should slap a ban on inter-provincial movement of wheat and wheat products to arrest the prices and provide some relief to the consumers. He admitted that they had increased the prices thrice in this month but put responsibility on higher prices of wheat.

Muhammad Naveed Shafiq, a retailer in Harbanspura, said they were not getting continuous supply of flour made of government released wheat. “We have to stand in queues to get the government wheat flour at Rs1290 per 20 kilograms and we are forced to sell it on the same rate. While 15 kilograms super fine flour bag of private wheat is being sold at Rs1900 per bag,” he added. Citizens also appealed the government to ensure supply of government flour to the market in abundance so as people can have a sigh of relief.

