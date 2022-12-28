ACE arrests PML-N MNA Chaudhry Ashraf

LAHORE: Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested Muslim League (N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf on the charge of encroachment of government land.

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that accused Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf MNA had grabbed 157 Acres, 1 Kanal and 16 Marlas of state land by forgery and fraud with in connivance of Muhammad Saleem Patwari and the Riast Ali Gardawar.

Accused MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab after proving charges of lmand grabbing. Accused MNA Ch. Muhammad Ashraf grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as fake allottee of state land.

