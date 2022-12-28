AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
‘Snowstorm Emergency Plan’ of Murree district reviewed

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
LAHORE: With a view to providing a prompt response to emergencies in the winter season, the Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the snowstorm emergency plan of District Murree.

In a briefing, Dr Rizwan Naseer witnessed mock exercises conducted by district staff to cope with snowstorm emergencies. The aim of the deployment of resources at strategic locations was to effectively respond to emergencies in Snow storm and snowfall, he said, adding: “The rescuers and community emergency response teams participated in the full-scale exercise.”

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed DEO Murree that Rescue Service response to snowstorm or any untoward incident during winter season must be prompt and professional. The motorbike Rescuers along with Community Emergency Response Teams shall respond from strategic points as during the season it is difficult to respond from Rescue stations due to snow and traffic jam, he said.

He also requested the citizen to dial the toll-free emergency number 1122 in case of any emergency, as timely calls can help to respond to the emergency situation.

