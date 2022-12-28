Karachi administrator wants roads in East district repaired quickly

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that the construction and repair of the roads of East district and provision of streetlights and other facilities should be done on an emergency basis

He expressed these views during his visit to various areas of East District on Tuesday.

Director General Works Azhar Ali Shah, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah and other relevant officers were also with him.

The Administrator visited Rashid Minhas Road, Sir Shah Salman Road, University Road, Shahrah e Faisal, Shaheed e Millat Road, Shaherah Quaideen and other roads.

He said that there should be greenery, and trees on the green belt. To improve the condition of the roads within the KMC limits, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman also directed to remove all old and torn banners, flags, and other advertising materials immediately. He said that the sanctity of the Pakistani flag is not preserved due to the use of torn old flags; they should be removed from all the roads managed by KMC.

The Administrator asked the Director General Parks to bring all the plants in the nurseries and plant them on the sides of the roads.

“No plant of any kind should be kept in the nurseries of the KMC,” he said and added that the roads should be decorated with winter flowers, as well.

He directed that all the roads under KMC should be given a better look. “KMC has no shortage of employees and the employees need to be activated and leadership is needed to make them work better,” he added.

The Administrator directed the heads of departments to organize their departments and spend the resources in a better way on the city.

He also visited the under-construction Aladeen Park and instructed to improve the park.

During the emergency visit, the administrator also went to see the demolished illegal hydrant near Jail Chowrangi from where all the walls are removed.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman directed the Director General of Parks to immediately plant trees to make a perfect park here and install benches for citizens to sit so that illegal activities cannot start here again.

