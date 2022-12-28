AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi administrator wants roads in East district repaired quickly

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that the construction and repair of the roads of East district and provision of streetlights and other facilities should be done on an emergency basis

He expressed these views during his visit to various areas of East District on Tuesday.

Director General Works Azhar Ali Shah, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah and other relevant officers were also with him.

The Administrator visited Rashid Minhas Road, Sir Shah Salman Road, University Road, Shahrah e Faisal, Shaheed e Millat Road, Shaherah Quaideen and other roads.

He said that there should be greenery, and trees on the green belt. To improve the condition of the roads within the KMC limits, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman also directed to remove all old and torn banners, flags, and other advertising materials immediately. He said that the sanctity of the Pakistani flag is not preserved due to the use of torn old flags; they should be removed from all the roads managed by KMC.

The Administrator asked the Director General Parks to bring all the plants in the nurseries and plant them on the sides of the roads.

“No plant of any kind should be kept in the nurseries of the KMC,” he said and added that the roads should be decorated with winter flowers, as well.

He directed that all the roads under KMC should be given a better look. “KMC has no shortage of employees and the employees need to be activated and leadership is needed to make them work better,” he added.

The Administrator directed the heads of departments to organize their departments and spend the resources in a better way on the city.

He also visited the under-construction Aladeen Park and instructed to improve the park.

During the emergency visit, the administrator also went to see the demolished illegal hydrant near Jail Chowrangi from where all the walls are removed.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman directed the Director General of Parks to immediately plant trees to make a perfect park here and install benches for citizens to sit so that illegal activities cannot start here again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

kmc Junaidullah Khan Dr Syed Saifur Rahman Azhar Ali Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi administrator wants roads in East district repaired quickly

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories