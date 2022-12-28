LHC orders extension of vacations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the education department to extend the winter vacations in schools and colleges for another seven days on account of excessive smog. The court was hearing petitions regarding multiple environmental issues and also directed the department to issue an official notification immediately.

Earlier, the Chairman Smog Commission constituted by the court told that he had written a letter to the education department for further winter vacations but the officials were demanding written court order.

