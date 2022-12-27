AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,029 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.86%)
KSE100 39,934 Decreased By -221.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 14,752 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks advance, US dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 11:27am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Stock markets gained while the US dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

By Tuesday morning in Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%.

China’s bluechip gained 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.43%.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, inched up 0.61%, indicating the market is set to rise as traders return to their terminals on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday.

Markets in some regions including Hong Kong and Australia remain shut on Tuesday.

Chaoping Zhu, a global market strategist and JPMorgan Asset Management, said the latest policy move from China indicated economic activity in most major cities may return to normal very quickly, which is very positive for investors.

Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries

“Most Chinese cities could recover from the first wave of the latest COVID-19 outbreak by January… this would be faster than people have expected,” he said, adding there was concern of an outbreak lasting longer and weighing on the economy, but that developments have been in general better than expected.

He also said the reopening of China, which also entails resuming outbound visits for Chinese tourists, will lift consumer and service sectors outside of the country, particularly those in nearby Southeast Asia.

Inbound tourists had recovered 60% to 70% by November for many ASEAN countries, Zhu said, citing in-house research, but there is still a gap between now and 2019 before the pandemic.

“This gap will be filled by Chinese tourists. This is the last piece of the puzzle,” he said. The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia’s and New Zealand’s currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China scrapped its quarantine rule.

The kiwi surged 0.65% to $0.63115 while the Aussie gained 0.25% to $0.67485 in mostly thin year-end trading.

The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for China’s yuan.

Oil prices ticked up on thin trade on Tuesday, on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil.

Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%. US Treasuries will resume trading on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed the most last week since early April, ending around 3.75%.

The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, released on Friday showed inflationary pressure is easing, but Federal Reserve policymakers remain concerned by the strength of the labour market and the stickiness of service sector and wage inflation, which could complicate the central bank’s efforts.

Analysts from Citi flagged upside risk in a report on Friday that the Fed’s policy interest rate could reach 5.25% to 5.50% by the end of 2023, largely based on expectations of the labour market continuing to add jobs in the first months of 2023 despite already being very tight, putting further upward pressure on wages and non-shelter service prices.

Gulf stock markets Most stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks advance, US dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories