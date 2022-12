BANGKOK: Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in November dropped 5.6% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in 27 months, due to slowing global demand and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Toyota’s global vehicle production rises

The figure compares with a forecast fall of 3.7% in factory output for November in a Reuters poll, and after October’s revised 3.95% fall year on year.