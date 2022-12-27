AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.94 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.55%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,024 Decreased By -126 (-0.89%)
KSE100 39,931 Decreased By -224.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,748 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields little changed as traders eye state debt sale

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:30am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, as market participants awaited state debt supply, with bets of another low-volume trading day.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3104% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3194% on Monday.

If state debt sees weak demand, only then we may see more uptick in yields, or else the benchmark should be very flat today, a trader with a state-run bank said.

Thirteen Indian states are aiming to raise 231.47 billion Indian rupees ($2.80 billion) in the last auction for this quarter, by selling bonds maturing between eight years and 19 years.

The quantum at auction today is the highest in three months but largely as per schedule.

However, states have been borrowing far lesser through bonds compared to their schedule this financial year, with a difference of nearly two trillion rupees.

Sentiment remains cautious as trading volumes continue to slump in the last week of the calendar year, and were at their lowest in the last year on Monday.

Benchmark bond yield above 7.30% ahead of debt auction

Still, private banks that have scaled up their bond purchases are expected to continue placing their bets on the instrument, bankers have said.

“This is because of the deposit growth they have witnessed recently,” said Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury at IDBI Bank.

“Banks may also be looking to buy at high yields, with expectations of (interest) rate cuts next year, and gain on the holding period.” Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield stayed around 3.75%, while the benchmark Brent crude contract was around $85 per barrel, further adding to the cautiousness.

Bond yields have seen an uptick since the Reserve Bank of India highlighted inflation concerns going into 2023, despite having raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 in its battle to keep inflation within its mandate of 2%-6%.

Brent crude oil Indian government bond IDBI Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields little changed as traders eye state debt sale

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories