Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

  • Finance minister, according to Finance Division, has expressed serious concerns over the non-recoveries of Cess dues and expressed resolve of the government to recover each penny from the defaulters
Zaheer Abbasi Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was informed on Monday that still there are Rs447 billion outstanding on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) that are to be recovered.

The finance minister was informed this during a meeting on GIDC, presided over by him, which was attended by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Deputy Attorney General, MD OGDCL, representatives of the SNGPL, the SSGCL, the PPL, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions.

The meeting was apprised of amount of outstanding Cess recoveries from various entities. It also discussed GIDC Acts and Supreme Court’s order in this regard. It was informed that Rs447billion is still outstanding and needed to be recovered and there are 3,194 petitions in various Court of laws.

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

The finance minister, according to Finance Division, has expressed serious concerns over the non-recoveries of Cess dues and expressed resolve of the government to recover each penny from the defaulters on account of the GIDC.

He further directed the authorities to share updated break-up of arrears of sector-wise GIDC in the next meeting in order to frame up legal and administrative strategies for fast-track recovery of the outstanding GIDC dues.

