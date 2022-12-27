AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.57%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.27%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.5%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,028 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.87%)
KSE100 39,932 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Zaheer Abbasi Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the appointment of former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mehmood Wathra as chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for a period of three years.

The Finance Ministry has moved a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office, after the authorisation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, for approval before placing it to the federal cabinet meeting.

A copy of the summary sent to the Prime Minister’s Office available with Business Recorder stated that as per the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, a bank would have a Board of Directors consisting of a president who shall be the chief executive and no less than five and not more than seven other members as well as a chairman of the board.

The law provides for the appointment of the chairman, the president and other members of the board of a bank by the federal government, in consultation with the SBP for a term of three years.

NBP bags Best Bank Award for Asia-Pacific

At this point in time, the Board of Directors of the NBP does not have chairman, president and four directors. As a result, the Board of NBP is dysfunctional since April 16, 2022 due to less than the minimum required five directors on the board.

There are five positions – chairman and four directors currently vacant on the board.

The summary for the appointment to the position of the president NBP is already under submission to the Cabinet for approval.

The Finance Division in consultation with the SBP has proposed names for the appointment of chairman, directors of the NBP for a term of three years which included: (i) Ashraf Mahmood Wathra as chairman; (ii) Nasim Ahmad director; (ii) Ali Syed director and; (iii) Tariq Mehmood Pasha director.

In addition, the Additional Secretary (Internal Finance), Finance Division, may be appointed as ex-officio director on the NBP Board for effective oversight of the government.

The Cabinet Division in March 2018 had issued directions to seek approval of the prime minister for appointments on Boards of Directors of public sector companies and organisations prior to its placement before the federal cabinet.

Approval of the prime minister is solicited to the proposal made at Para-5 ante for submission of the summary to the federal cabinet. The Minister for Finance and Revenue has seen and authorised submission of the summary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Federal Cabinet State Bank of Pakistan NBP National Bank of Pakistan Prime Minister Office NBP Board of Directors Ashraf Mehmood Wathra Chairman of NBP board

Comments

1000 characters

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories