Tributes paid to Khawaja Rafique: Imran looking for establishment’s help to get back into power: Saad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is seeking help from the establishment for his return to power.

Speaking at a ceremony held to commemorate the death anniversary of his father Khawaja Rafique, the PML-N slammed the deposed PM and held him responsible for pushing Pakistan at the verge of default. He warned Imran Khan not to cross the line beyond democracy and politicians.

The PTI chairman will sooner or later return to his political opponents, but only after facing the music, he added. “First he (Imran) said he will fight his own battle and now he is looking towards the establishment to save him and bring him back to power,” he said.

Saad also said the current coalition government took rein of power under difficult situation, but sincere efforts are being made to steer the country out of crises. He warned of serious consequences if the politics of dissolution of assemblies and resignations will not end.

The PML-N leader urged all the political parties to opt ‘Charter of Democracy’ like ‘Charter of Economy’ to save the country from manifold problems. He suggested that political parties must hold intra-party elections to save democracy in Pakistan.

He also criticized the elements involved in ‘game plan’ for bringing Imran Khan into power. He was of the view these elements must also be held accountable along with the former PM (Imran) for ruining the country.

“No one can exclude anyone from politics, otherwise Anwar Ibrahim would not have returned to power while the alliance between landlords and the establishment has weakened the foundations of the country,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif slammed Imran Khan for causing problems for the country and nation.

He alleged that Zakat money was put into the fund of political party (PTI) and funds of the UK’s Wootton Club were also misused by Imran Khan. Labelling Imran Khan as a pickpocket, he said the PTI leader and his followers are also pickpockets.

Asif said the PML-N and other ruling allied parties are determined to provide relief to the common man. He said the current economic problems are the result of wrong policies of previous PTI government.

Khawaja stressed the need to promote politics of tolerance and avoidance of indecent language against political opponents on social media.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allies have finalised a ‘Plan B’ to send Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi packing. The ruling alliance, which claims to have thwarted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s strategy of dissolving the Punjab and KP assemblies on December 23, is now planning to approach some members of the Punjab Assembly to win their support against Parvez Elahi, sources said, adding: “Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, is likely to return on January 5.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022