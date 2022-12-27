AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
AVN 67.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.66%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
EFERT 78.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
GGL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.92%)
MLCF 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.1%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 113.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,980 Increased By 11.8 (0.3%)
BR30 14,196 Increased By 46.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 40,239 Increased By 84 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,802 Increased By 24.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

MEXICO CITY: Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations.

The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is set to be Pemex’s eighth when it comes on line. It is key to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to make the country self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel, ending longstanding heavy dependence on imports, mainly from US refiners.

Describing the construction of the refinery in his home state, Tabasco, as having happened in “world record time,” Lopez Obrador said “on July 1, it will begin to process 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.” By September 15, the day before Mexican Independence Day, it would process its full capacity of 340,000 bpd and yield 280,000 bpd of gasoline and diesel, Lopez Obrador said, posting on Twitter.

The president did not specify whether the refinery would produce gasoline or diesel before July 1 or whether the date would mark the first barrels of crude processed there.

Last July, at the Gulf Coast facility’s symbolic inauguration, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said the first barrel of fuel from Olmeca would be produced this month, December.

The president has put run Pemex at the center of his energy agenda, even as critics have questioned the economic logic of the new facility, the cost of which was initially budgeted at about $8 billion but has since ballooned to more than $15.4 billion.

The Olmeca refinery has been one of the leftist president’s signature public works projects since he took office in late 2018. He initially said it would begin producing this year.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Pemex oil refinery Rocio Nahle

Comments

1000 characters

Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories