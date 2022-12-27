AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
AVN 67.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.66%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
GGL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.92%)
MLCF 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 113.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,980 Increased By 11.6 (0.29%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 38.9 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,269 Increased By 113.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Increased By 42.8 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets subdued on economic concerns; Dubai gains

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with modest trading volumes in the absence of many foreign investors due to the Christmas holidays.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by 0.6% fall in Retal Urban Development Co. Tech firm Perfect Presentation however jumped 6.2% after it signed a strategic agreement with Huawei.

Last week, the MSCI index for EM equities fell 1% as global risk-taking waned after better-than-expected US economic data on Thursday fanned speculation of more aggressive monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar, directly exposing the region to Federal Reserve policy moves.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.3% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Among other gainers, Islamic Arab Insurance (SALAMA) advanced 3.9%, after saying it is considering a proposal to acquire the insurance portfolio of Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance (Aman). Shares of Aman were up 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.4% slide in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The benchmark index in Qatar - among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas - retreated 1.2%. Most stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 2.4 percent.

uae Christmas Dubai Most stock markets MSCI index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets subdued on economic concerns; Dubai gains

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories