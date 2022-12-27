AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
EPCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
OGDC 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TREET 16.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 112.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 13.4 (0.34%)
BR30 14,168 Increased By 18.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,307 Increased By 151.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,837 Increased By 58.9 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamdard Premier League concludes

Press Release Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:34am
Follow us

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan (HP) organised a two-day Hakim Mohammed Said (Shaheed-e-Pakistan) Hamdard Premier League cricket tournament at UBL Sports Complex which successfully concluded on Sunday.

Eight teams representing different divisions along with the teams of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and Hamdard University participated in the event. All matches of the tournament spanned 5 overs, while the final and semi-finals were set to six overs.

In the final, the Sales and Distribution team comprehensively outplayed the Hamdard University team to clinch the winners’ trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament events.

Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Manager of Sales and Distribution showed exceptional batting performance throughout the tournament and was awarded Player of the Match and Player of the tournament.

Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Group, graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the trophies to the winner and runners-up teams. Fatema Muneer Ahmed, MD & CEO, HP, Amina Humayun Mian - Trustee HP and Farrukh Imdad - Director General Hamdard Foundation Pakistan also attended the tournament and praised the individual and collective performances of the players and teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamdard Pakistan Cricket Tournament UBL Sports Complex Hamdard Premier League

Comments

1000 characters

Hamdard Premier League concludes

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories