Hamdard Premier League concludes

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan (HP) organised a two-day Hakim Mohammed Said (Shaheed-e-Pakistan) Hamdard Premier League cricket tournament at UBL Sports Complex which successfully concluded on Sunday.

Eight teams representing different divisions along with the teams of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and Hamdard University participated in the event. All matches of the tournament spanned 5 overs, while the final and semi-finals were set to six overs.

In the final, the Sales and Distribution team comprehensively outplayed the Hamdard University team to clinch the winners’ trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament events.

Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Manager of Sales and Distribution showed exceptional batting performance throughout the tournament and was awarded Player of the Match and Player of the tournament.

Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Group, graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the trophies to the winner and runners-up teams. Fatema Muneer Ahmed, MD & CEO, HP, Amina Humayun Mian - Trustee HP and Farrukh Imdad - Director General Hamdard Foundation Pakistan also attended the tournament and praised the individual and collective performances of the players and teams.

