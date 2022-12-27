AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
Saudi, Australian embassies issue security alerts for their citizens

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:37am
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Embassy in Islamabad and Australian High Commission on Monday issued security alert to their respective citizens to exercise extreme vigilance amid “possible terrorist attack” on Marriot Hotel in the federal capital.

The latest travel advisories were issued following the US Embassy and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued security alerts, separately to their respective citizens on Sunday, advising them not to visit the hotel and certain parts of the country due to “possible terrorist” attacks.

“The US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays. Heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned. Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates,” the Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated in a latest level 3 travel advisory to its citizens.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Pakistan overall due to the volatile security situation and high threat of terrorist attack, kidnapping and violence,” it further stated.

In a message, separately by Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, also cautioned Saudi officials and nationals against unnecessary travel, “given that authorities in federal capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level.”

