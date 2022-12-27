Beaconhouse organises quiz competition

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, organised a quiz competition titled ‘Ubhartay Sitaray’ at the Walton Campus. The quiz was based on the general knowledge curriculum for Classes I and II in accordance with the National Curriculum of Pakistan.

It is the first time that Beaconhouse has added an additional school subject in Urdu, which addresses key concepts from General Science, Social Sciences and Ethics. This competition was designed to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their newly-learned skills and celebrate their Urdu language competency.

Chief Guest, Prof Dr Taimur Rehman from LUMS along with Principal Beaconhouse Walton Campus Tehmina Lodhi, students, parents and teachers attended the competition. Four teams from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Islamabad reached the final round. Lahore Model Town G17 campus team won the competition.

The quiz competition was based on an innovative interdisciplinary approach that combined the subjects of Urdu language and General Knowledge. Such competitions allow students to get a deeper understanding of concepts and learn better ways to express them.

Beaconhouse has always emphasized the importance of the Urdu language and has invested heavily in teacher development as well as in developing high quality material for use by teachers.

