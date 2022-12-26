AGL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4%)
ANL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.27%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
EFERT 78.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
EPCL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.52%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.49%)
OGDC 76.16 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.84%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.88%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.41%)
UNITY 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
WAVES 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,967 Increased By 37.4 (0.95%)
BR30 14,112 Increased By 265.4 (1.92%)
KSE100 40,143 Increased By 473.8 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,770 Increased By 169.4 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to open little changed in muted holiday trade

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 10:23am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to the U.S. dollar on Monday on mixed cues from Asian currencies and higher oil prices.

The rupee was seen around 82.80-82.85 per dollar in early trades, compared with its previous close of 82.8575.

The currency held a narrow range last week due to dollar sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels, with some traders reckoning the Reserve Bank of India does not want the rupee to breach 83.

In the holiday-shortened week for dollar markets, volumes are expected to be thin, and a muted greenback is likely to keep the rupee range-bound, said a foreign exchange trader.

Asian currencies were marginally weak to higher as the dollar index remained little changed at 104.250 after data reinforced expectations of smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve going forward.

Equities in the region were mostly up.

Late on Friday, U.S. data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October, signalling that the economy was cooling a bit.

Futures are expecting U.S. rates to peak at below 5% around the middle of next year before moving lower.

Oil prices continued to push higher, rising near $84 per barrel after gaining for the past two weeks.

Even when the dollar weakened a bit, higher crude kept up the pressure on the rupee last week, contributing to it not strengthening past 82.50, said Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst at LKP Securities.

Indian rupee Indian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee likely to open little changed in muted holiday trade

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Read more stories