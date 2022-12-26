AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Security beefed up in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police or (Capital Territory Police) has put security on high alert in the city. Spokesperson of Capital Territory Police said on Sunday that checking has been increased at the entrances and exits of the city, including the red zone. He also instructed the citizen to carry necessary identification documents along with them while travelling.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

The spokesperson requested the citizen to cooperate during checking in the red zone and other places and immediately report any suspicious activity to Helpline 15.He further stated that Capital Territory Police is always ready to maintain law and order in the city.

