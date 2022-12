Iesco issues power suspension schedule for Monday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM. The areas where the power supply would be halted for the said time are:

Islamabad Circle Mahfooz Shaheed, Islamabad Club One, Filtration Plant, Babul Islam, Wapda Colony, Burma, Sharifabad, Navy, Lohi Bhir, F-10/2, G- 10/4, I-8/2, Chishanab, Carriage Factory, G-11/2, Kaldana Heights, NIH, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Upper Topa, Patriata, Terat, Capital Steel, New Ptn, Potohar Steel, Katarian Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sadiqabad, A Block, Effendi Colony, National Market, 4th Road, Noora Road, Kuri Road, Sir Was Road, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Fawara Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road. , Westridge, Ahsanabad, Sardar Bagh, G-15, G-15/1&4, Bhadana, AskariXI-, Kayani Road, Officer Colony, Lakho Road, Bibi Shaheed, Chakra Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Haider Road, Adamji Road , Chaklala, PWD 2, Swan Garden 2, CBR 1, FECHS, Doctor Town, Sarwar Shaheed, Jhanda, Lalazar, Dhok Noor, Ranyal, Gulshan Saeed, Jhawara, Mansoor Shaheed, Lahtrar 1, Kaler Syedan, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Jatha Hatial, Karnab Kaswal, Syed Kasran, Bhal Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Nawababad, Jalala, Kala Khan, Paswal, Kohistan Enclave, Max Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Model Town, Islampura, Karnal Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Nad Topa, PM Housing Colony, People Colony, Shakardara, Meri, Hameed, Sirka, Shadi Khan, Kamra Ruraland and surrounding areas.