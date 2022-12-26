AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soaring energy costs push UK public borrowing to November record

Reuters Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 06:45am
Follow us

LONDON: British public borrowing unexpectedly jumped last month to hit its highest for any November on record, reflecting the mounting cost of energy subsidies, debt interest and the reversal of an increase in payroll taxes, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Borrowing rose to 22.0 billion pounds ($26.7 billion) from 8.1 billion pounds a year earlier - before Britain was hit by surging natural gas prices that have forced the government to subsidise heating and electricity costs for millions of households and businesses.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a much smaller increase to 13.0 billion pounds.

The news comes as the government faces a wave of strikes in the public sector - including nurses and ambulance drivers - as well as in the rail industry which relies heavily on subsidies.

Responding to the data, finance minister Jeremy Hunt repeated his position that he had no wish to change his spending plans. These allow no scope for public-sector pay to keep up with inflation, which hit a 41-year high in October.

“We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing,” Hunt said.

Last month the British government’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revised up its forecast for borrowing in 2022/23 to 177.0 billion pounds, or 7.1% of gross domestic product, from an earlier estimate of 99.1 billion pounds.

Borrowing had looked set to rise even higher under Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was forced to quit in October along with then-prime minister Liz Truss after markets rejected their ‘Plan for Growth’ and pushed sterling to a record low.

SPENDING PRESSURES

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Wednesday’s data appeared roughly in line with the new OBR forecasts, but he was less confident that borrowing would fall as fast in future years as the OBR predicts.

“The rolling nature of the new fiscal targets, and building demographic pressure, suggest that plans for very modest real-terms increases in departments’ budgets in the mid-2020s will not be followed,” he said.

Instead, borrowing was only likely to fall to around 4% of GDP by the mid-2020s, above the 3% ceiling set by the government, Tombs said.

Public debt on the government’s preferred measure - which excludes public-sector banks and lending by the Bank of England - rose to 86.7% of GDP in November or 2.176 trillion pounds, up from 85.2% or 2.024 trillion pounds a year ago.

UK economists interest rates electricity prices Energy costs energy subsidies Finance minister Jeremy Hunt UK public borrowing

Comments

1000 characters

Soaring energy costs push UK public borrowing to November record

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories