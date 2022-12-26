Keel-laying & steel-cutting ceremony of Hangor-class submarines held

KARACHI: The indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan achieved another mega milestone, wherein, the Keel Laying Ceremony of first HANGOR Class Submarine and Steel Cutting of second Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The defence agreement between Pakistan and China included development of 08 x HANGOR Class Submarines including 04 under constructions at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and remaining 04 being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement. The construction work of first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced in Dec 21 and now the Keel Laying is being laid which is a major milestone in history of any naval vessel being constructed. Concurrently, construction work on subsequent submarine has started with its Steel Cutting at the same shipyard.

HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake variety of missions as per operational dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and fitted with State-of-the-Art weapons and sensors to operate under multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges.

