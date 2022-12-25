AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe

AFP Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: France’s Safran will pay around $17.2 million as part of a settlement with the US Justice Department over bribes allegedly

paid in China by its subsidiaries before they were acquired by the jet engine maker, US media reported Friday.

Safran will have to return the profits from the “corruptly obtained” contracts, but will not be prosecuted, according to a letter from the Department cited by the Wall Street Journal Friday.

The charges relate to alleged bribes taken by two of the French aircraft engine maker’s subsidiaries, Monogram Systems, and its German unit, Evac GmbH, before they were acquired by Safran.

They were allegedly paid to obtain train lavatory contracts with the Chinese government between 1999 and 2015 with the involvement of a China-based consultant who was closely linked to a senior government official at the time, according to the WSJ report.

Prosecutors also said Safran cooperated with the investigation and that the misconduct had ended before the group’s takeover. Safran did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Evac, a leading supplier of train lavatory systems, was resold in June 2021 to Knorr-Bremse, a German manufacturer of brakes and other rail parts.

French US Justice Department China bribery probe France’s Safran

Comments

1000 characters

French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe

$5bn rise in current target: PM seeks new export enhancement plan

Stock brokers can submit feedback by 27th: SECP decides to move towards single rating regime

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Dubious/manual assessment orders: FTO directs FBR to conduct probe

Alvi urges PM, CJP to look into issues raised by Murad

Gepco CE’s plea against LHC verdict: No relief in limitation law if court moved after inordinate delay: SC

Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs

Financial aid for Gwadar fishers only through crossed cheques: govt

Swati files post-arrest bail plea in IHC

Read more stories