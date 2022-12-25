AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Sindh minister felicitates Christian community

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has extended felicitations to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas Day.

In a message, Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that I congratulated the Christian community of the country on their holy festival of Christmas today. The birthday of Hazrat Essa (AS) is a sacred and auspicious occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims. He said that the holy festival of Christmas gives the message of peace and harmony to the world and it also promotes brotherhood, tolerance, harmony and love and affection among the Pakistanis people.

