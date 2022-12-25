Tribal clash in Kurram Agency claims five lives

KURRAM AGENCY: At least five people were killed when mortar shell exploded during tribal clash here on Saturday.

The clash initiated other day when armed men of a tribe abducted five people of opponent tribe over land dispute in Para Chamkani.

However, the abductees were rescued after successful intervention of district administration and forces but the fire exchange started again on Saturday.

A mortar shell exploded in barricade of a tribe killing five people.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wasil Khan said that the district administration was trying to settle the dispute through dialogues and making all out efforts in this context.